Two-goal Fejiri Okenabirhie pleased to see signs of new Shrewsbury partnership with Steve Morison

Morison created a late winner for Okenabirhie, his second of the afternoon, as Shrewsbury beat the Scottish Championship visitors in their final pre-season outing.

Boss Sam Ricketts has partnered Okenabirhie and Morison in his 3-5-2 formation in three of the four friendlies played in England and last season's top scorer Okenabirhie revealed the duo have been working hard on their combinations in training at Sundorne.

"We've been working together on it all pre-season to be fair," said Town's two-goal striker. "Moro's obviously an experienced player and he's got a lot of attributes that I try to work with to help us do as well as we can.

"He's had a good career and has a lot of experience that he tries to pass on to all the players and the team.

"We can look to use him for this season definitely. He occupies the defenders, I'll try to work as close to him as I can and hopefully we can help the team. We'll both keep working at it."

Okenabirhie was pleased to get back on the scoresheet on Saturday but insists pre-season is more about the work that players put in behind the scenes.

"It's been a hard five weeks of training, tactical and physical work," he added.

"It's always nice to score, pre-season is more about the fitness and tactical work.

"There's a lot of new faces so obviously it's going to take time to gel and get everything flowing as we want but as pre-season has gone on we've grown."

The striker added: "I definitely feel ready. We've been working really hard all pre-season and we're pretty much up to match fitness.