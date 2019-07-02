Shrewsbury Town close in on move for goalkeeper Joe Murphy

The 37-year-old Irishman is out of contract at League Two champions Bury after his one-year deal ran out this summer.

Ex-Scunthorpe and Coventry keeper Murphy, who started life as a professional with Tranmere Rovers in 1998, was named in the 2018/19 League Two team of the year after making 52 games in all competitions last season.

Murphy has amassed more than 600 appearances in all competitions throughout his career.

Town boss Sam Ricketts wants three goalkeepers next season and currently only has Cameron Gregory on the books.

Shrewsbury recently appointed Brian Jensen as goalkeeper coach after the Dane also left Bury.