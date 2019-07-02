Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town close in on move for goalkeeper Joe Murphy

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be closing in on a move for veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Joe Murphy excelled for Bury last season

The 37-year-old Irishman is out of contract at League Two champions Bury after his one-year deal ran out this summer.

Ex-Scunthorpe and Coventry keeper Murphy, who started life as a professional with Tranmere Rovers in 1998, was named in the 2018/19 League Two team of the year after making 52 games in all competitions last season.

Murphy has amassed more than 600 appearances in all competitions throughout his career.

Town boss Sam Ricketts wants three goalkeepers next season and currently only has Cameron Gregory on the books.

Shrewsbury recently appointed Brian Jensen as goalkeeper coach after the Dane also left Bury.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News