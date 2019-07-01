Shrewsbury Town sign Ryan Giles from Wolves on season-long loan

The Wolves starlet, from St George’s in Telford, has become Sam Ricketts’ fifth signing of the summer after moving to Montgomery Waters Meadow on a season-long loan.

The switch, reported by the Shropshire Star in May, will give highly-regarded youngster Giles his first taste of league football.

Giles, 19, was a winger coming through the academy ranks at Molineux but boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his team have coached him to play at left wing-back.

Shrewsbury, under former Wolves player and coach Ricketts, play the same system as the Premier League club and Giles is expected to slot in that role.

I’m looking to play as many games as I can,” said Shrewsbury’s new signing, who has been a regular for Wolves’ under-23s.

“I’m still learning, I’m still young, but the aim is to play as much as I can.

“But mainly I want to win. When you play league football all that matters is the three points. Performances are a bonus but I want to win.

“I want to make an impression and a statement but also to win.

“I will always try to bring positivity. I like to get fans off their seats. I want to bring assists, goals, I want to show them what I can do.

“I want to do well with Shrewsbury Town, it’s the only thing in my mind at the moment.”

Giles, a former Wrockwardine Wood student, has only made one senior appearances for Wolves – at the Meadow in January’s FA Cup third round tie, on his 19th birthday.

But his status as exciting prospect at Wolves was underlined as Ricketts revealed Nuno does not send stars out on loan lightly.

Giles is determined to follow in the footsteps of Greg Docherty, Ben Godfrey and Dean Henderson in excelling with Salop.

“I saw a bit of Greg last year, he really excelled and will go on and do well,” Giles added.

“You had Dean Henderson and Ben Godfrey all do very well on their loans and looks where it has took them.

“Ben’s been in the Championship and just signed a new contract. Things like that showed you what these loans can do for you if you have the right mind and application and you’re raring to go.”

Giles follows fellow loanee Steve Morison through the door, as well as Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Daniel Udoh and Aaron Pierre.