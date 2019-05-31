Shrewsbury Town closing in on AFC Telford's Daniel Udoh

A deal for the 22-year-old, who scored 26 times for the Bucks last season, is expected to be confirmed over the weekend.

Udoh has been on the radar of several clubs after shining for Gavin Cowan's charges last season, playing a vital part in their run to the FA Trophy semi-finals and near miss with the National League North play-offs.

And Salop are thought to have won the race for his signature as they aim to do better in League One next campaign.

Telford boss Cowan, a former Town defender, made no secret of trying to help Udoh secure the best move for his career prospects.

But it is thought the capture of Udoh would not complete Ricketts’s shopping for strikers this summer.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Lee Angol are under contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while the injured Lenell John-Lewis has also penned a new six-month deal.

The Salop boss is looking to play a system with two strikers next season, and Okenabirhie is a close friend of Udoh's.

Udoh joined the Bucks last summer following his release from Crewe.

He has also played for Worcester, Chester and Leamington in non-league.