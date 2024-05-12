Stalker 'deliberately broke bail conditions so he could go to prison'
A solicitor told magistrates that his client wanted to go to prison to help him get off the booze because he "does stupid things" when he drinks.
By David Tooley
Dean Worley is already facing a sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he admitted several charges - including intimidating a witness, harassment, criminal damage and possessing a curved bladed sword in a private place.
But Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Saturday that Worley had deliberately broken his bail conditions, phoned the police, and been arrested.
Worley, aged 32, entered a guilty plea to a charge of stalking by sending a message to the same woman named in other offences that he has already pleaded guilty to.