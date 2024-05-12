Stalker 'deliberately broke bail conditions so he could go to prison'

Dean Worley is already facing a sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he admitted several charges - including intimidating a witness, harassment, criminal damage and possessing a curved bladed sword in a private place.

But Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Saturday that Worley had deliberately broken his bail conditions, phoned the police, and been arrested.

Worley, aged 32, entered a guilty plea to a charge of stalking by sending a message to the same woman named in other offences that he has already pleaded guilty to.