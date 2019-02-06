Shrewsbury Town face wait on Romain Vincelot knee injury

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who joined on a free transfer from Crawley last month, hobbled off during the first half against Wolves last night in just his second start for the club.

Boss Sam Ricketts said the midfielder's injury was a 'sad point' for his group.

Vincelot started as part of Town's back three at Molineux but came off after 37 minutes, where he was replaced by impressive academy graduate Ryan Sears.

"It's disappointment with Romain's injury, we'll have to wait (and see), it's a real sad point for the group," said Ricketts.

"He went to block his man and unfortunately the Wolves player has gone right into the side of Romain's knee and pushed it inside.

"We'll have to wait and see on that one."