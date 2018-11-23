Wycombe v Shrewsbury Town: Tough-tackling Anthony Grant is the joker in Town pack

The powerhouse midfield warrior has wasted no time in becoming a firm fans’ favourite at Montgomery Waters Meadow, writes Lewis Cox.

He carries a swagger that would see most players heckled and chopped by angry opponents.

But Grant is Town’s angry chopping midfielder. He knows how to play the game. He knows his job – and his job is to disrupt.

You’d want him in the trenches, and if he puts in a tackle then the recipient knows about it.

And it’s that, as well as his smiley demeanour, that has won Shrewsbury hearts. Grant is almost like a walking contradiction – a snarling happy chappy.

It is for all of these reasons that Town would miss his presence if he wasn’t playing. Grant, 31, is the glue that holds Shrewsbury’s talented midfield together.

The Londoner limped over the finish line at the end of Wednesday’s win at Salford, where he won BT’s man of the match, but the knock didn’t appear serious.

Temporary boss Danny Coyne will hope Grant is OK for tomorrow’s League One clash at Wycombe. One point and position separates Town and the Chairboys. It’s a league fixture where Town are challenged to build on the momentum Coyne has helped build with three straight wins.

Grant, signed by John Askey, is the joker in the pack. But he is not just a joker behind the scenes.

“There are a lot of up-and-coming footballers (here),” said the former Chelsea youngster, who has starred with Southend, Crewe, Port Vale and Peterborough among others.

“Everyone listens to me! I do try to help but the kid does come out of me every now and again. Obviously I’m always hear to help the young players and give them advice. It’s up to them in they want to listen.

“You’ve just seen me in there helping two youngsters, Chaz (Colkett) and (Abo) Eisa, and they will reap the benefits.”

Grant came from Posh with minimal pre-season fitness under his belt. He took a game or two to get going, something he acknowledges.

“I knew myself that the first game of the season wasn’t the best from me. I know I’m a lot better than that,” he added. “I knew fans were expecting big things from what I’ve done over the last few seasons.

“Now I’m raring to go hopefully they appreciate what I do.”

There is no doubting Grant’s job. His wily character knows when and how to buy a foul and to let the opposition know he’s there.

Grant knows all too well he is there to put out fires and provide cover. The ‘dirty work’, as he calls it. He helps Ollie Norburn, Greg Docherty and Josh Laurent raid forwatd.

“The only reason I do the runs is because Marc (Lindsay, fitness coach) has a heart rate monitor on me!” he laughed. “No – I enjoy my job. Everybody knows what my job is to do. To allow players to go and score the goals and express themselves.

“I just go and mop up the dirty work and help Sads (Mat Sadler) and Luke (Waterfall) in front of the back four so they’re not exposed and get the team ticking.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe have won four straight Adams Park clashes in their first season back in League One.

Likely line-up:

The opposition: Chairboys have made Adams Park a fortress

Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Wycombe are making Adams Park a fortress on their return to League One and that is a task Danny Coyne’s Shrewsbury have to overcome tomorrow.

The Chairboys have won four straight league games on home soil and, when you factor in an impressive 1-1 draw at Sunderland last time out, you realise they are in impressive shape.

Coyne’s Town, despite the background noise of a new manager search heading into its 11th day, have won three on the trot and also seem in fine fettle after the departure of John Askey.

It is the meeting of sides high in confidence who have gathered a bit of momentum.

Talismanic forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, nicknamed ‘The Beast’ due to his sizeable stature, is struggling with an injury and is a doubt for the hosts.

Wanderers hope influential club captain Matt Bloomfield, who has a knee complaint, can make the cut in midfield.

On-loan Town midfielder Bryn Morris has been key for the hosts so far this season, catching the eye with three goals. But he is ineligible due to a clause in the loan.

Wycombe’s chief issue lies between the sticks. First choice Ryan Allsop (ankle) and back-up Yves Makaba-Makalamby (fingers) are both missing.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth used emergency loanee Matt Ingram from QPR during their worthy point at the Stadium of Light last week. But his deal was not extended and this time they have plumped for David Stockdale from Birmingham City.

The same goalkeeper was between the sticks on emergency terms for Southend in mid-September as Askey’s Shrewsbury won their first league game of the season.

Former Town defender Adam El-Abd, who has worn the armband recently, is set to make his 499th career appearance tomorrow.

He says he will be treating it like any other game, despite facing his former colleagues. The Egyptian will then look to Tuesday’s trip to Accrintgon Stanley for the big milestone.

Coyne, in charge for a fourth game, will want to keep his 100 per cent record. That would mirror the four defeats from four he oversaw in 2016.

But a win for Shrews would end a 20-game barren sequence in the league against the Chairboys.

Pie and a pint:

The Scores Bar and Vere Suite at Adams Park welcomes away fans. The nearest pub, The Hourglass in Sands, is a 15-minute walk from the ground.

Memory lane:

It wasn’t in the league, but Town’s JPT 7-0 hammering at Adams Park lives long in the memory. Grant Holt netted five for rampant Shrews.

Key man:

Fejiri Okenabirhie

Now Town’s top scorer with six and looks a razor-sharp striker. Will want to add to his solitary League One goal after his brace at Salford.

Danger man:

Fred Onyedinma

The livewire 21-year-old is likely to play on the right side of a midfield four and looks a cut above League One standard.

On his day he possesses real pace and ability to take on defenders. Could prove a real test for Omar Beckles at left-back.

Netted in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland last weekend.