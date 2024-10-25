Bridgnorth boss confident the wins will come

It comes off the back of another cup win midweek, as they beat lower-league Lane Head 5-0.

A run of fixtures against almost exclusively play-off or title challengers has left the Meadowmen without a win in Midland League Division One this season. Tomorrow’s opponents Kirby sit sixth in the table.

Manager Jack Griffiths said: “We played most of the top teams now. We gave most of them a good game and I’m disappointed

“I really do fancy ourselves against these teams around us. So yeah, we’re hoping to pick up few points up coming into November.”

Their last Division One game finished 4-1 to Bilston Town, but Griffiths doesn’t think the scoreline paints the full picture.

“We had one cleared off the line before we even scored, when George Lycett scored, so it could have easily gone 4-4, 4-3.

“We were still pushing. We were still dangerous on the wings with Ethan (Jarrett) and Mitchell (Bradford) causing problems.”

Bilston Manager Mike Dunn echoed the sentiment: “We said before the game and we thought it after the last we played against Bridgnorth – they’re in a false position in the league.

“I honestly believe that they got players that can hurt you. Ethan (Jarrett) and Mitch (Bradford), they caused us some massive problems and they’ll beat teams.”

Shifnal Town’s fixture list is packed after their FA Cup run and recent weather postponements. However, after beating AFC Wulfrunians during the week 1-0, they host fifth-placed Stone Old Alleynians.

A win could put Shifnal sixth and ahead of Whitchurch Alport.

Whitchurch face rock-bottom Uttoxeter Town, after last week’s loss to 1874 Northwich saw them drift outside of the play-offs.

Market Drayton Town face Shropshire rivals Allscott Heath in the North West Counties First Division South.

Drayton will go into the clash in confident mood having followed up last Saturday’s 4-0 FA Vase success against Pegasus by beating Ludlow Town 5-0 in midweek in the TJ Vickers Premier Cup.

Levi Hunter, Max Raine and Nicky Parker put them 3-0 at the break, with Oliver Jones and Jack Finney, via the penalty spot, completing the scoring after the break.

Allscott also go into the game off the back of a midweek win – 6-1 against Shawbury United in the Macron Cup.

Shawbury haven’t won in the league since beating Alsager Town in August but will be looking to change that against Sandbach United.

In the Hellenic League Challenge Cup, Ludlow Town visit Wellington.

Telford Town face lower-league Prees FC in the Shropshire Challenge Cup after a lengthy break from matches.