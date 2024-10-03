Up & Comers hit the goal trail in Bywater Cup clash

Shrewsbury booked their place in the next round with an emphatic 8-2 success at Whitchurch Alport.

Alex Hughes bagged a hat-trick for the visitors, with Steve Hole (two), Edward Brittleton, Ryan Knott and Tim Dyas also on target. Samuel Flory and Joel Browne scored for the hosts.

Charlie Morris and Ed Rogers both scored hat-tricks, and George Morris once, as Gobowen Celtic won 7-2 at Newport Town.

Daniel Walker was another man to net a treble. He helped fire Haughmond to a 7-3 win at home to NC United. Harvey Lewis (two), Terrence Deeks and Scott Grant joined him on the scoresheet.

Dawley Town came out on top of a seven-goal thriller at Ellesmere Rangers.

Kian Garbett, Cain Patterson, Dalian Scullion and Ross Jones scored for Dawley, to cancel out efforts from Luke Darrell, Asa Dean and Jose Gomes.

Church Stretton Town also tasted success on the road – winning 6-2 at Shrewsbury Juniors.

A hat-trick from Tom Everall, two goals from Jaden Bevan and one from Dean Richards saw Town through. Oliver McDougall, and Lewis Price replied.

First-half goals from Tom Gale, Zach Lea and Ben Thompson saw Morda United to a 3-0 triumph at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

AMS FC edged out Bridgnorth Spartans 2-1.

Jason Clare (two), Kisima Janneh, Ramadhani Ramadhani and Denzel Tavonga Makwara were on target in Ercall Evolution’s 5-2 win at Wem Town. James Astley and Chris Jeavons scored for Wem.

In the Division One League Cup, St Martins were edged out 5-4 by visiting Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan (three) and Charlie Owen scored for St Martins, but efforts from Caesar Owusu Ansah (two), Andrew Kilford, Liam Josephs and Rhys Barnfield saw Wood through.

Kai Mason (two), Joshua Evans and Joseph Hubbard fired Ercall Rangers to a 4-2 win against Ercall Evolution Aces. Mark Marfo and Godson Sakyi netted for the Aces.

SAHA FC beat Wem Town Colts 5-3 on penalties after their tie had ended 2-2.

NC United FC Development won on spot-kicks (7-6) after drawing 1-1 at Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development .

Prees Club United hit the goal trail as they beat Ercall Revolution 9-0. Andrew Brookfield led the victory charge as he netted four times.

Brown Clee went down 2-1 at home to AFC Weston Rhyn.

Saturday’s Premier Division fixtures: Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Whitchurch Alport 1946, Bridgnorth Spartans v Wem Town, Church Stretton Town v Ellesmere Rangers, Ercall Evolution v Dawley Town, Haughmond v Newport Town, NC United v Morda United, Shrewsbury Up & Comers v AMS FC.