Shifnal aim to keep underdog FA Cup dream rolling

Town chairman Mike Tranter believes Connor Patterson’s side have got what it takes to “rattle” another higher-ranked opposition having dealt some bloodied noses in a thrilling run in the competition.

Midland Premier side Shifnal entered the competition way back on August 3 and have come through four rounds of the competition – knocking out competition from higher divisions. Tonight’s replay in Hednesford will be a seventh tie following Saturday’s goalless draw in front of a club-record gate of 1,106 at Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium.

Winner of tonight’s replay has been drawn at home to National League high-flyers Gateshead in the fourth qualifying round, one before the first round proper.

“We are living the dream, the buzz around town is unbelievable,” Tranter enthused. “We’re through four rounds and this will be our seventh game in the Cup.

“We would’ve taken a draw before kick-off! It’s a double pay-day for us. We are very fortunate to have the support of a group of directors and their companies and our own family company Acoustafoam but the money will help pay the bills. But it is the hype and the publicity that are so important for us.”

Tranter, chairman for five years, added: “I’ve been working harder now than when I was with the company! I must’ve had 100 calls for tickets and wishing me luck on Friday, it was like a hotline!

“We had just over 1,100 there on Saturday which was an all-time record for us going back to 1964.

“The lads will be confident. We know we are the underdogs but if we get opportunities to score we can rattle them. They are a good side, they have revamped their team and have quality players. It is going to be tough.

“We have a good defence for our level and that shows with how few we have conceded. Our target is to get in the play-offs this season.”

Shifnal almost snatched a dramatic late winner against the Pitmen on Saturday when Telford-born former professional Elliott Bennett, who retired from the pro game this summer, rattled the crossbar.

Elliott, 35, formerly of Norwich, Blackburn and Shrewsbury among others, called time on the pro game and has recently joined Shifnal to play against younger brother Kyle, 34 and also a veteran of the Football League, who is captain and arrived in the summer.

Saturday’s stalemate against Hednesford was the first time the Telford footballing brother had played together in their senior careers.

The adventure has seen Patterson’s troops see off Belper Town in the extra preliminary round before victories against Sutton Coldfield Town, Wellingborough Town and Redditch United – courtesy of a replay.

The club have only reached the fourth qualifying round once before, in 1982/83, but only had to win three ties to make it four decades ago.

“It’s been incredible and we’ve deserved to win all of our rounds,” the chairman added. “We’ve played really good football and got here on merit. We play like a team a couple of leagues higher.

“Connor is doing very well. We have Phil Trainer his assistant who is very good with the coaching. Connor motivates the lads and spends time speaking to players and getting them in. We’re not resting on our laurels we are looking to improve.

“The team are buzzing, the management are buzzing. Everywhere in the town people are waving at me because I have Shifnal Town on my car!”

The only other step five club left in the competition aside from Shifnal are former Football League outfit Bury.

Like in an away replay in the previous round at step three Redditch, Shifnal hope to take around 100 supporters with them to Hednesford, also of step three, tonight. Like against Redditch, followers of the Town hope to be celebrating in the clubhouse bar come midnight.

Shifnal hope striker Tom Hill, a prolific goalscorer over several seasons who briefly played for Hednesford, can overcome flu to feature tonight.