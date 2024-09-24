Shropshire duo march into the first round of FA Vase

Allscott were handed a lengthy trip to Lincolnshire to face Skegness Town in yesterday’s first-round draw having secured second qualifying round progression with an impressive 4-1 success away at Brocton.

Drayton will host Hereford Pegasus in the first round next month after edging a tight and competitive Shropshire derby on the road at North West Counties League rivals Shawbury United.

Allscott’s final scoreline was comfortable by half-time and full-time but Midland Premier hosts Brocton, who won their visitors’ North West First Division South last season, raced into an early lead.

Christian Blanchette struck in three minutes for Staffordshire hosts Brocton at Silkmore Lane, but Heath responded in impressive style. Thomas Horton netted twice inside the opening half hour, either side of Will Rogers’ effort, to turn the scoreline on its head for a 3-1 Allscott lead. Heath’s Jack Sweeney made it four six minutes into the second period and that proved more than enough in front of a crowd of 138.

It was a much tighter tie in Shawbury, where First Division South rivals United and Market Drayton went head-to-head at the former’s new ground for the second time this season. Shawbury had been victorious in the league but the Gingerbread Men achieved revenge courtesy of a single goal.

Commanding defender Nick Woods headed in the winner midway through the second half at the far post from a corner.

Shawbury pushed for an equaliser and Danar Saber struck the crossbar with 10 minutes left, though teenage loan Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Zac Prior might have achieved a wonderful fingertip save.

The first round proper ties will take place on October 19. Clubs claimed £725 prize money for success in the previous round with £825 up for grabs next round, plus a share of the gate receipts.

There would be no matching of their FA Cup heroics for Midland Premier Shifnal Town, who bowed out of the Vase on penalties.

Connor Patterson’s men, who have seen off four higher-ranked opposition in the FA Cup, exited away to league rivals Atherstone Town after a 1-1 draw. Shifnal, who had former Shrewsbury Town and Telford-born star Elliott Bennett turn out for them for the first time, took the lead through Joe Cuff five minutes after the interval.

Atherstone equalised 10 minutes from time after the visitors failed to clear a corner. The home side were 3-1 winners in the shootout.

In league action, meanwhile, there was a fine 3-1 win for Whitchurch Alport on the road at Stourport Swifts. Adam Shillcock’s men climbed into a play-off place of fifth with the win, through Lewis Bloor, Callum Knowles and an own goal.

Telford Town remain top of the West Midlands Premier with a ninth win from 12 games having seen off second-bottom Dudley Sports 1-0 away from home. Ryan Mansell netted the game’s only goal after just 20 minutes.

Ludlow Town salvaged a late Hellenic Division One point with a 2-2 draw at Wantage Town through sub Jordan Morris’ 90th-minute leveller. Ryan Clarke earlier netted.

There is more cup action for the county’s sides tonight. AFC Bridgnorth host higher-ranked Brocton in the Midland League Cup and Shifnal Town welcome Wednesfield Community of the division below. Telford Town welcome Stourport Swifts Development in league matters.