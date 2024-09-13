In-form Shifnal targeting more FA Cup history

Town host higher-league Redditch United in the second qualifying round at the Acoustafoam Stadium tomorrow.

They have already won through three rounds to get this far – including two against teams from the league above – and manager Connor Patterson is hoping they can pull off another shock.

He said: “It’s a massive day for everyone involved in the club.

“We’ve got all the respect for Redditch – we are preparing right for Saturday and hope we can cause an upset.”

Shifnal have beaten Belper United, Sutton Coldfield and Wellingborough Town in the competition so far, without conceding a goal. They have also won four of their six games in the Midland Premier – the latest being a 5-0 hammering of Highgate United on Tuesday.

“I’m over the moon with how it’s going at the moment,” added Patterson. “The lads have put in a lot of work and effort.”

Shifnal last played in the second qualifying round back in the 1983/84 season when they lost 5-4 to Sutton Coldfield Town, but the year before they beat Burton Albion – now in League One – at this stage before going on to reach the fourth and final qualifying round.

Redditch will provide Shifnal’s toughest test of this season’s run – they sit sixth in the Southern Central Premier, two divisions above Town, after a strong start to the season – but Town talisman Joe Cuff – top scorer last campaign – will return to the team having missed Tuesday night’s win over Highgate in which Kevin Monteiro (two), Bradley Maslen-Jones, Tyrone Ofori and Logan Trainer were on target.