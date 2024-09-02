Shifnal Town rewarded with home FA Cup draw in historic run

Connor Patterson's side have been rewarded with a home tie in second round qualifying against the Worcestershire visitors on September 14.

It is Shifnal's best run in the competition since 1983 having progressed three rounds, including Saturday's fine win away to higher-ranked Wellingborough Town – a second against opposition playing above them.

Shifnal have not been past the second qualifying round since 1982/83. Redditch play in the Southern Premier Central, two divisions above Midland Premier Shifnal.

Whitchurch Alport were also in the draw but have to get through Tuesday night's replay away to higher-ranked Wythenshawe Town if they are to make it through.

The reward is a lengthy trip to north east-based Newcastle Benfield in what would be a club-record run.