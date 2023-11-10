First Wem derby in five decades ends all square

Having not met since the 1970s, Wem Athletic hosted Wem Town Reserves in the Shrewsbury Sunday League in a crunch match that ended 3-3 following a remarkable late comeback by the visitors.

Two goals in the last 10 minutes rescued Town, who fell behind early on to Jacob Davies’ early goal. Keegan Green spurned a great opportunity to level the scores before the break, while Craig Rattray’s miss prevented Athletic from doubling their lead on the stroke of half time.

Shortly after the restart Green made amends for his first-half miss when he capitalised on a defensive error to draw Wem Town Reserves level.

A matter of minutes later though Athletic made it 2–1 when a well-hit strike on the edge of the box from Adam Hanmer flew into the corner.

When Brad Davies made it 3-1 with a smart finish the game looked to be wrapped up for the hosts, only for two Cal Edwards goals in the last 10 minutes to level things up again.

Both sides had late chances to win the game in the dying embers, but it finished a point apiece.