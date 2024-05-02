Ludlow are on the brink after Dawley taste defeat

An impressive 4-0 success away at Wrockwardine Wood has left the Premier Division table-toppers needing to beat Morda United at home on Saturday to be crowned champions, providing Dawley Town don't slip up in their midweek clash with Morda.

Player/manger Sean Evans netted twice and Ryan Clarke and Connor Davies-Austin once each to see off Wrockwardine while nearest rivals Dawley Town saw their hopes all but ended by a 4-0 defeat at home to Church Stretton.

Jack Briscoe, Aaron Gough and substitutes Jake Felstead and Dean Richards scored for Stretton in a clash that saw Dawley's Brodie Mcleod sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Third-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers also tasted defeat as they went down 6-0 away to Morda United.

Ben Thompson and Logan Richards led the way for Morda with two goals each. Daniel Harrington and Karl Bailey were also on target.

Haughmond were another side to taste success on the road, winning 5-1 at AMS FC.

Harvey Lewis struck twice and Archie Griffiths-Pugh, Lewis Bloor and Jordan Bailey once each for the visitors.

Drayton Town AFC picked up a valuable three points in their bid to avoid relegation thanks to a 2-1 win at Gobowen Celtic.

Shifnal Town FC 1964 turned on the style to ease to a 6-1 victory against St Martins, while Whitchurch Alport 1946 beat Newport Town 3-1.

Ellesmere Rangers and Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution shared four goals and the points.

Louie Millington and Asa Dean scored for Rangers with Michael Wilkinson and Jason Clare replying.

The midweek action saw Whitchurch Alport 1946 edge out Gobowen Celtic 4-3, while Drayton Town AFC and Church Stretton Town drew 1-1.

St Martins lost 3-0 at home to Morda United and Wem Town were 3-1 winners at Shifnal Town.

Dawley Town eased past hosts Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution 8-2, while Wrockwardine Wood Juniors won 4-3 at Haughmond and Newport Town beat AMS FC 1-0.

In Division One, table-topping Bridgnorth Spartans picked up four points from their latest two games.

They were held to a 2-2 draw at homeby Clee Hill in midweek but then bounced back in style on Saturday to win 6-3 at Saha FC.

Callum Hill bagged a hat-trick for Bridgnorth, with Tyrone Anthony, Jonathan Gaff and Sam Owen also on target.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors Development drew 1-1 at home to Impact FC United.

Constantin Ghita scored for Shrewsbury with Sam Goucher replying.

Meole Brace 1906 and Brown Clee drew 1-1.

Regan Hampson netted twice and Joshua Evans and Owen Shedden once each as Ercall Rangers won 4-0 at Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.

Goals from Shane Kriek (two), Adam Richards (two) and Josh Thomas earned Llanymynech FC a 5-0 win at Ercall Evolution Aces.

That success for Llanymynech followed a 4-3 midweek triumph at Morda United Development thanks to goals from Josh Thomas, Tommy Williams, Kieran Evans and Jack Watkin.