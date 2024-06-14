Town new-boy Harry Baggaley backed to bag the goals

The striker has been one of the new manager’s key recruits after Baggaley followed Dawson from Redgate Clayton to the Gingerbread Men this summer.

Baggaley, who played football in the United States with a university in Tennessee, is joined by highly-rated full-back Connor Lawton, 22, also from Clayton, at Greenfields.

Dawson’s side checked in for pre-season on Tuesday as preparations for the North West Counties League ramped up.

The boss said: “Harry is a forward with electric pace and an eye for goal. One of our priorities was adding goals to this team and Harry will certainly contribute to that.”

He added of Lawton, who was courted by several suitors: “Connor was one of the best full-backs in Staffordshire last season. He is full of energy, loves a tackle and wears his heart on his sleeve. I’m sure the fans will love watching him at Greenfields.”

Also recruited are versatile midfielder Jake Goddard, formerly of Hodnet who shone two seasons ago but struggled with injury last term. Attacker Isaac Shaw, 19, has returned to the club he represented two years ago after an impressive season with Leek CSOB.

Drayton’s pre-season schedule consists of seven friendlies, beginning at the end of this month.

They head to Staffordshire League outfit City of Stoke on Saturday, June 29 before a trip to Madeley White Star on July 3.

The first Greenfields friendly is at home to last season’s champions Brocton on Tuesday, July 9.

The following Saturday is the annual Jason Francis Memorial Cup against AFC Bridgnorth, in honour of the two clubs’ popular former player. Dawson’s side then head to Uttoxeter Town on July 18 before the visit of Dawley Town two days later.

They round of pre-season with at home a Shrewsbury Town youth XI on Saturday, July 20, a week before the league season kicks off.

Meanwhile, Town have launched a new development side headed up by club legends Simon Line, Paul McMullen and Nigel Wellings.

The team will play in the Midlands development league, with the majority of fixtures played on a Monday evening, enabling players to be involved/available for the first team on a Saturday afternoon.

They will experience a more professional environment playing the likes of Hednesford Town, Alvechurch, Chasetown and Tamworth.

Director of football Line said: “Part of the club’s new strategy of creating a successful, sustainable future is underpinned by ensuring a clear pathway for young Market Drayton footballers.

“This team now bridges this gap better than ever, it will provide an environment where players graduating from the Market Drayton Tigers set-up at under-17 or 18 level have a natural path to follow.

“The key factor in getting this side off the ground was the guys managing the team and in Paul McMullen and Nigel Wellings the next generation of Market Drayton Town players really do have two legends of the club to learn from and work under.

“The team will train at the same time as our 1st team and be much more integrated as one unit of players, with Vesty and Nige working closely with Dan Dawson on player integration.”

Anyone interested in being involved, contact McMullen on 07855 281473 or Line on 07818 854358.