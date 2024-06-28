Salop League still going from strength to strength

The Shropshire only feeder league will have 18 teams in both the Premier and Division One when the action kicks-off on August 3.

A host of new sides – Wem Town Colts, NC United (two teams), Prees, AFC Bridgnorth Sports & Social, Allscott Heath Reserves and Shawbury United Reserves – have been accepted into Division One for next season.

"The league is growing year on year," said league secretary Zoe Griffiths.

"Seven new sides have joined Division One and we will have 18 teams in each division.

"It's great to see new teams coming in, a lot of that is down to club growth with some sides' moving into adult football.

"But clubs are happy with the way the league is run. Our administration is tight and fair and every side is treated the same way."

The Premier Division will welcome last season's Division One champions Bridgnorth Spartans and runners-up Shrewsbury Juniors Development, while Ellesmere Rangers and St Martins earned a reprieve from relegation.

League officials were pleased with last season panned out, with the high standard of football being compliment by less disciplinary issues.

And for the first time in the league's four-year history, a side made the step up from step seven to step six with top flight champions Ludlow set to ply their trade in the Hellenic League next season.

"We have had previous champions move across to another step seven league, but Ludlow are the first ones to progress to step six," said Griffiths.

"It's good see a team promoted. That's what we want to happen, we want to see sides progressing, its great for the league."

"It's also good to see the two sides from Division One moving up into the Premier."

And officials were keen to thanks Salop Leisure for their continued support.

"Salop Leisure have backed us every year of our journey," added Griffiths.

"We have enjoyed working with them and we are really grateful of their support. It's great to have that support from a local company."