Football club’s race against time to replace ‘condemned’ floodlight pylons or risk sanctions

Market Drayton Town, who play in the North West Counties League First Division South, have applied for planning permission to replace the distinctive floodlight pylons at their Greenfields home.

The scheme would see the pylons and existing floodlights, which fall short of FA guidelines, replaced with a new energy-efficient LED system.

The new system would reduce light pollution compared to the existing lights, and reduce running costs by up to £2,000 per year, the club says.