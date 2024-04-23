Evans sacked after Market Drayton Town’s slide towards the drop

Evans was appointed in October after Adam Shillcock left for Whitchurch Alport but Drayton went winless for the rest of their North West Counties campaign to slide down the table.

The Gingerbread Men finished in one of First Division South’s three relegation places – they ended second-bottom, only above Ellesmere Rangers, who pulled out of the league before a ball was kicked.

It has been a challenging period in the club’s history with back-to-back relegations prior to this season and a regular change of managers. Shillcock collected some impressive results at the beginning of the campaign which had the club sitting in the play-off places for a period, but his exit coincided with some player departures.

A statement from the Greenfields club read: “The departure draws to a close a turbulent season, which started well but could not overcome disruption.

“Performances did not regain the level required, resulting in our final position in the league table.

“Although results speak for themselves, we are grateful for the work Rhys has put into his role at the club and wish him all the best. The club will also be collectively be reviewing the future and plans.”

A tortuous run saw Drayton finish with just 27 points from 34 games and no wins since early October, which led to Evans’ dismissal following a 4-1 defeat in the final fixture against rivals Ashville.

Town eventually finished11 points shy of fourth-bottom with relegation now a possibility but not a certainty as the status of clubs at step six and step seven nationwide are calculated before relegations are officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Shifnal Town and Whitchurch Alport will bring an end to their Midland League Premier Division season tonight.

Only two games were played in the division over the weekend, with neither Shropshire side involved, and both will now play on Tuesday in their 34th and final league game of the campaign.

Mid-table Shifnal will travel to 13th-placed Northwich Victoria, while Whitchurch Alport are at Stone Old Alleynians.

AFC Bridgnorth were in action in Midland One, as they hosted Stapenhill.

Goals from Samuel Birks and Stephen Robert Hart saw Bridgnorth fall to a 2-0 defeat, as they finished their season bottom of the league with 21 points from 38 games.

Play-off-bound Allscott Heath ended their regular season in style, however, with a 6-0 win over Paget Rangers. Goals from Armando Wood, Steve Hole, Cameron Davies, Francy Mpasi and a Jordan Davies brace secured the win and ensured a second-placed finish in the league.

Shawbury United had a day to forget, however, losing 6-1 at home to Bilston Town. Shawbury will finish their season at home to Smethwick Rangers tonight.