Boss Evans keen to avoid slip-ups with table-topping Ludlow

Evans’ men eased to a 9-0 success at Wem Town last weekend, but second-placed Dawley Town’s 8-2 midweek victory at Ercall Colts Junior Evolution saw them cut the gap on the Premier Division leaders.

Ludlow are 10 points clear, but with Dawley holding two games in hand, and with the teams set to meet on the final day, Evans insists there can be no let-up.

“We can’t afford to draw, we need to keep winning,” said Evans, whose side head to Wrockwardine Wood tomorrow.

“We have hit form at the right time and we just have to keep ticking the games off.

“We play Dawley on the final day and I can’t see them dropping points between now and then. We don’t want to be going there with the title on the line.”

Evans will be without three key players for Saturday’s trip. Kieran Dovey, who has bagged hat-tricks in each of his last three games, Charlie Edwards and Josh Bull are all missing.

“Wrockwardine are third or fourth in the current form table and it will be a tough game for us,” said Evans.

“We have got a good squad but losing those three will affect the balance of the team.”

Wrockwardine will go into the clash on the back of a 4-3 success at Haughmond on Wednesday night.

The other midweek action saw away wins for Wem Town and Morda United, 3-1 at Shifnal and 3-0 at St Martins respectively.

Relegation-threatened Drayton Town draw 1-1 at home to Church Stretton Town, while Whitchurch Alport beat Gobowen Celtic 4-3.