Goals flow thick and fast for title-chasers

Table-topping Ludlow led the way in the Premier Division with an emphatic success on the road at Wem Town.

They scored nine times without reply, with Kieran Dovey among the goals again with a hat-trick.

Two strikes from Ryan Clarke and one each from Ryan Lewis and Morgan Millard had put Ludlow 4-0 at the break.

Dovey then bagged a quick-fire treble, while Jack Martson netted twice to complete the scoring as Ludlow maintained their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Second-placed Dawley Town, who have three games in hand on their title rivals, proved too strong for lowly Drayton Town.

Jack Fishman and Brodie Mcleod both scored twice and Daniel Beddows once in their 5-1 success.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution came out on top of a nine-goal thriller away to Church Stretton Town.

Jason Clare (two), Marko Ofori, Shaun Davies and Jack Tarpey found the net for Ercall as they won 5-4. Alex Ryder, Benjamin Hartshorne and Matthew Cole scored for Stretton.

Harvey Lewis was the hero for Haughmond as he bagged both their goals in a 2-0 win at Morda United. Gobowen Celtic picked up three points on the road at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

The clash was all square at half-time after a Samuel Nash’s strike had been cancelled out by Wood’s Shane Thomas. But after the break another goal from Nash and a late strike from Jamie Hands sealed the win for the visitors.

Kai Hurdman, Shawn Melusi and Harvey James found the net for St Martins but couldn’t prevent their side going down 5-3 at Whitchurch Alport.

Shifnal Town eased to 3-0 win at home to AMS FC. The midweek action had seen Newport Town record an emphatic 7-1 victory at home to St Martins.

Whitchurch Alport 1946 edged out Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 4-3, while Church Stretton Town won 4-1 at Shifnal Town.

Division One pacesetters Bridgnorth Spartans turned on the power as they took another step towards clinching the title.

They hit the goal trail away to Meole Brace, notching 10 times without reply. Sam Preece was the star of the show with a stunning five-goal salvo. A double from Sam Owen and single strikes from Ashley Walford, Harry Minifie and Tyrone Anthony completed the rout.

Second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors Development triumphed 2-1 away to Ercall Rangers to stay a point behind Spartans, but they have played three games more than their rivals.

A lively clash at AFC Weston Rhyn saw visiting Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development claim the spoils with a 4-3 win.

Aaron Coulson, Nick Crouch and Sam Meredith all found the net for the hosts, but Wood took the points thanks to goals from Rhys Barnfield, Joseph Rutter, Danny Starling and Josh Turner.

Brown Clee climbed up to sixth following a 3-0 success against visiting Llanymynech FC.

SAHA FC ran out 5-3 winners in an entertaining clash at Morda United Development.