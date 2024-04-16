Allscott Heath secure a play-off place with victory

The Monners, who are making their debut season at Step 5, took the lead in the seventh minute when Jacob Welch twisted and turned to work the ball onto his left foot and smash a powerful shot into right-hand top corner.

They were caught out by a quick throw-in just past the half-hour mark, as Oli Roome kept his composure to calmly slot into the bottom corner and haul Stapenhill level.

Jacob Welch bagged his brace on the cusp of half-time with another long-range strike to restore Allscott's lead.

That result extended the gap between themselves and sixth-place Wednesfield, who boast a game in hand, to 11 points.

Shifnal Town registered a third win on the spin in the Midland League Premier Division with a 2-0 triumph at Tividale.

It took Shifnal just six minutes to break the deadlock when Dom Dell cushioned down a long throw for Brandon Tanomjit to fire home.

Dell almost doubled Shifnal's advantage when his shot rippled the side netting. Joe Cuff eventually added a second 20 minutes from time to extend his season tally to 26 goals.

Goalkeeper Yankuba Colley launched the ball long and Cuff found himself through on goal as he applied a deft lob into the net.

Whitchurch Alport suffered back-to-back defeats as they lost 2-0 at Darlaston Town.

Both sides cancelled each other out for the opening hour, as Alexander Foreshaw forced a smart save from Alport goalkeeper Jack Sheward, before Tom Alsopp denied Harry Bower an opener after the break.

Darlaston delivered the breakthrough in the 64th minute when Jack Downing added the finishing touches to a clinical counter-attacking move.

They doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Kieron Miller capitalised on a defensive error to fire past Sheward.

Shifnal climbed above AFC Wulfrunians to move into ninth, while Alport remain 12th.

Rock-bottom AFC Bridgnorth extended their winless run to 22 matches as they lost 2-1 at Paget Rangers.

Nathan Weir fired Paget Rangers into an early lead, and after Bridgnorth levelled, Harry Jackson was upended inside the box and converted the winner from the spot.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United extended their winless run to four matches with a 3-0 defeat at Wednesfield.

Dominic Latham scored twice for the hosts, while Freddie Cockerell also got on the score sheet to condemn Shawbury to a third defeat in four games.

Market Drayton Town were relegated from the North West Counties League Division One South after they lost their relegation showdown 2-0 at New Mills.

Anthony Hall opened the scoring in the 11th minute and doubled his tally from the spot 10 minutes before half-time.

That result extended Market Drayton's dismal losing streak to 22 games in all competitions - a run dating back to their last win against Cheadle Heath Nomads in the Edward Case Cup on October 10.