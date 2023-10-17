Shifnal Town crash to defeat as they slip in play-off chase

A doubly-frustrating afternoon for boss Connor Patterson saw his side unable to make the most of a man advantage for 70 minutes as the 10-man Warwickshire hosts dug in admirably.

Shifnal looked like making their numerical superiority count heading into half-time after James Matthews was dismissed for dissent and Macara McNulty-Hartnett fired home inside the box.

But Atherstone’s Jake Brown latched on to a short back-pass in stoppage time to draw the hosts level.

Atherstone edged ahead seven minutes after the break as Lewis Noon scored from the penalty spot following a controversial handball against Keefe Williams.

Any hopes of a Shifnal comeback were dented 20 minutes to go as the 10 men struck twice in as many minutes through Chris Cowley and Tom Smith.

Shifnal substitute Alex Smith grabbed a stoppage-time consolation on a day to forget for Patterson’s side, who are eighth, three places and five points from the play-offs.

Whitchurch Alport fared no better and slipped to 14th, five spots from bottom, after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of mid-table AFC Wulfrunians.

Daniel Munday and Ben Worthington struck for the Black Country hosts to leave Adam Shillcock’s Alport with too high a mountain to climb.

“We were a little bit off it in the first half and allowed them to play the football they wanted to,” said Shillcock’s assistant Sam Cartwright.

“We changed things at half-time and unfortunately lost Ryan (Allcock) to the sin bin but when he came back, we brought Tom Messham on and played some really nice football in the final half hour but couldn’t convert the chances.”

Allscott Heath continue to mix it in their flying start to the Midland One season following a 1-0 win at mid-table Chelmsley Town.

Harry Morris’ goal inside the opening 15 minutes was enough for the visiting, West Midlands Division One champions last season, to continue their surge.

Heath are second and only trail leaders Droitwich Spa on goal difference.

Shawbury United, in 14th, gained a creditable point at home to fifth-placed OJM Black Country.

The hosts trailed 1-0 at the break on the Sundorne Road community pitches but Harry Woodburn kept his cool late on from the penalty spot to equalise.

AFC Bridgnorth are still two points clear of the drop zone despite an agonising 3-2 defeat at top-half Stapenhill.

The visitors trailed throughout but captain Charlie Swingwood made it 2-0 late on before Stapenhill netted again. Chris Sterling’s stoppage time goal wasn’t enough for a point.

Fourth-placed Market Drayton Town suffered similar agony in North West Counties First Division South after appearing to secure a late point with a fine comeback at Sandbach United.