Super Stretton turn on the style to end Dawley’s run

Super Stretton

Reigning Premier Division champions Dawley had started the campaign in formidable form with eight straight wins, but they had no answer to a superb Stretton display at the weekend.

James Hill and Alexander Ryder both struck twice as hosts Stretton powered to a 5-1 success.

Substitute Dean Richards bagged Stretton's other goal while Charlie Knowles netted for Dawley.

Second-place Morda United took advantage of Dawley's defeat to close the gap at the top to two points.

They beat Whitchurch Alport 1946 5-2 to record their seventh win of the season.

Karl Bailey took the individual honours with a hat-trick. Tom Gale and Logan Richards were also on target.

Ludlow are third, a point behind Morda with a game in hand, following a 3-1 success at home to Wem Town.

Harry Jones and Ryan Clarke struck in the first half for Ludlow with substitute Jordan Morris adding a third goal 16 minutes from full-time. Jake Brown netted a late consolation for Wem.

Wrockwardine Wood hit the goal trail for the second week running.

They followed up a 5-1 win over Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution by beating visiting AMS FC 6-2.

Shane Thomas was the star of the show with a hat-trick. Liam Trewartha, Shaun Davies and Dale Meredith joined him on the scoresheet.

Gobowen Celtic bagged three goals and three points on the road at Ellesmere Rangers.

All the goals came in the second half with Aaron Davies opening the scoring on 55 minutes.

Substitute Luke Dwyer added a second before Brendon Price completed the scoring.

Ercall Colts Juniors and Haughmond shared the points following a 3-3 draw.

Eric Mensah, Jason Owusu and Jason Clare netted for hosts Ercall with Lewis Bloor (two) and Cameron Murdoch replying.

The clash between St Martins and Newport Town also ended 3-3.

Kai Hurdman bagged all three goals for St Martins but the visitors headed home with a point thanks to strikes from Jayden Waltho, Ciaran Conlon and Charles Carrick.

In Division One, Bridgnorth Spartans and Shrewsbury Juniors Development both made it five wins from five games.

Spartans were 7-0 winners at Ercall Rangers. Sam Owen, Harry Minifie and Sam Preece all struck twice with Tyrone Anthony adding the other goal.

Shrewsbury also hit seven, but conceded once at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

Hat-trick heroes Constantin Ghita and Finlay Bourne shared top billing for Shrewsbury. Daryl Rogers also netted.

Ercall Revolution still top the table following after a strike from Nathan Hawley saw off hosts Ercall Evolution Aces.

SAHA FC hit the goal trail as they put 10 without reply past Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.

Jaden Thomas Bevan and Nathaniel Turner both bagged trebles while Callum Davies, Declan Harris, Dan Joseph and Ryan Edwards netted once.

Ben Bound was another hat-trick hero as Meole Brace 1906 beat Morda United Development 6-1.

Fletcher Allmark, Joshua Leese and Jack Riley added to Bound's haul.

Brown Clee eased to an 8-1 triumph over visiting AFC Weston Rhyn.