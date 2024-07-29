AFC Telford United injuries may force Kevin Wilkin into changes

Their Southern League Premier Central campaign begins in under two weeks, on 10th August, but with two pre-season fixtures remaining, manager Kevin Wilkin may need to shuffle his resources rather than risk a number of players who have picked up injuries.

Sam Whittall, Byron Moore, and Nathan Fox all left the game at the Acoustafoam Stadium early, having either sustained or aggravated injuries for which rest is the prescribed treatment.

The Bucks face another county neighbour tomorrow evening when they entertain Shrewsbury Town at the SEAH Stadium (7.45 pm), but Wilkin admitted that he may need to omit some players with the league season looming:

“Yeah, it’s not looking good for a few of them with Tuesday in mind,” he said.

“Sam came off early, and Byron reported feeling his groin a little bit, although Nathan’s might not be too much, we certainly hope so.”

The Bucks will be looking to fine-tune against Shrewsbury and then against Tamworth next Saturday, their last game before they kick off the league season at newly-promoted Biggleswade Town.

One player who appears ready is Ricardo Dinanga.

The 22-year-old winger only committed to the Bucks last week but has returned from his family home in Ireland looking sharp. He scored a hat-trick against Shifnal, burying a headed chance and then scoring on the stroke of half-time before adding a late penalty kick.

All three goals were scored against his good friend George Scott in the Shifnal goal. Scott, a

Bucks player, has joined Town on a dual registration and was unable to prevent Dinanga

from picking up a treble, his first multi-goal game in Bucks colours.

Dinanga arrived back in England less than a week ago and is currently a house guest with

Scott’s family. Their friendship should have been strong enough to prevent Dinanga from

being locked out on Saturday evening, even if Scott couldn’t lock him out during the game.