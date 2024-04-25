Smiles are back for Telford fans

The experienced boss, who built successful teams at Nuneaton and Brackley, has a track record of improving the clubs he has managed, and has The Bucks well placed to challenge for an immediate return to the National League North.

And while there is plenty still to do before their promotion dreams are realised, Wilkin is proud of the atmosphere being created around New Bucks Head.

“It’s nice to see people with smiles on their faces and enjoying themselves and the football at New Bucks Head,” he said. “It’s been a real group effort, and there have been lots of people involved in reaching this point, none more so than the people on the terraces who’ve turned up and stayed with us.

“They keep signing, they keep supporting the lads and I’d like to think us making improvements on the pitch as a collective has been mirrored by what’s been happening in the terraces where people are feeling good and hopefully proud of their team that’s playing for them.”

The 56-year-old boss recently signed a new contract with The Bucks and is hoping to build on the progress that has been made this season.

“The club has been through some difficult times, but things are moving in the right direction and players and supporters alike are enjoying themselves,” Wilkin added. “It’s what we do it for. We all want to be winning games and supporting our club, and that’s certainly the case at Telford.

“There’s massive potential here, and hopefully we’re making progress in realising a lot of that to try and put Telford back on the footballing map.”