Key Telford veteran a leading man for Kevin Wilkin

Styche, 34, has been key to AFC Telford United’s success this season, with his arrival coinciding with the Bucks’ 17-game unbeaten run, writes Dan Stacey. And after a ferocious battle against Stourbridge last weekend, Wilkin is keen for his front man to take the fight to Needham Market this weekend.

“Reece is a really passionate and emotional guy,” the Bucks boss revealed. “He wears his heart on his sleeve and there’s plenty to be admired about those strengths.”

Despite having scored just once in his last 12 games, Styche has continued to be Wilkin’s go-to man to lead the line. And the Bucks boss insisted the Gibraltar international offers a lot more than just goals to his side.“Reece has come in and done fantastically well for us,” Wilkin said. “Especially the way he’s worked with Montel (Gibson), and hopefully they can continue to drive us forward.

“Clearly we would have liked both of them to score a few more goals, but certainly outside of that there’s an understanding of what Reece and Montel bring to the side.”

Gibson is Telford’s top scorer with eight goals and with new signing Matt Stenson set to return from injury in the near future, Telford have three proven goal scorers in their squad hoping to fire them to promotion.