Telford United’s FA Cup Ram raid remembered 40 years on

On the one hand, visiting a ground that had hosted Real Madrid eight years earlier was the most magical of things for the Bucks faithful, who at the time were facing off against Frickley Athletic and Trowbridge Town in the Alliance Premier League.

But in contrast, 40 years on, some may look back at the 3-2 defeat in the FA Cup fourth round as an opportunity missed, or rather one so cruelly taken from them.

Throughout the 1980s Telford cemented themselves as a club not to be taken lightly in cup competitions.

Despite struggling to gain election into the Football League, Telford made a habit of knocking professional sides out of the FA Cup.

In 1982 they took European Cup winner Larry Lloyd’s Wigan Athletic side to a replay after a 0-0 draw at Springfield Park, before knocking the Division Three side out with a 2-1 win at the Bucks Head.

Led by part-time window-cleaner Stan Storton, the Bucks then lost to Tranmere Rovers in a second-round replay, a result that did nothing but whet the appetite for more cup runs in the future.

Telford did go on to win the FA Trophy that season, earning a reputation as a strong cup side capable of making dramatic comebacks in matches.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star at the time, Storton revealed there was “a lot of character in the side” and that they “never know when they were beaten.”

Those two traits would prove vital the following season in cementing the 1983/84 side as one of the finest in the club’s history.

Storton’s collection of part-timers would overcome professional outfits Stockport County, Northampton Town and Rochdale on their way to reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The reward for their achievements? A trip to The Baseball Ground to take on Peter Taylor’s Derby County, the pre-season favourites for promotion out of the Second Division.

The Rams, however, had spent years hampered by financial problems away from the pitch, and with reported debts of around £1.4 million at the time of Telford’s visit the mood around Derbyshire was not one of excitement or optimism.

A newspaper cutting from the cup upset

So much so that Taylor, whose side were fighting a losing battle against relegation that season, made a startling claim before their FA Cup fourth-round clash against the only non-league side left in the competition. Speaking to The Sun, Taylor remarked: “Telford must start favourites, and it’s all down to the cheats who are putting at risk our club’s survival and putting my job in jeopardy.

“We’re not in the cart through lack of ability. Too many players are cheating their way through matches.

“I’d have them out, but most of the alternatives are out of the side because they’ve also cheated the club.”

Strong words from Taylor, a man who alongside legendary manager Brian Clough had sacked a young Stan Storton for ‘speaking out of hand’ during their time together at Hartlepool.

Although the Derby boss was not the only one using the media to play ‘mind-games’.

Storton, who had been manager of Ellesmere Port Town, Runcorn, Bangor City and Northwich Victoria before joining Telford, was relishing his first experience in the limelight.

“Derby must feel they have got to win because they are struggling so much financially,” he told the Shropshire Star pre-match. “The pressure must be terrible for them, but there’s none on us.”

He also asserted: “We’re playing well enough for me to believe we can win at Derby.”

Despite fears in the week leading up to the game that a frozen pitch at the Baseball Ground could postpone the clash, more than 4,000 Bucks fans made the journey to Derbyshire on a Wednesday evening.

And optimism among Bucks supporters was clear to see, with Richard Beddall of Donnington telling the Shropshire Star pre-game: “Derby are playing rubbish and Telford are playing well.”

However, just six minutes in, Bobby Davison capitalised on Steve Eaton’s poor back pass to fire Derby into the lead.

John Alcock had a goal harshly ruled out for handball, before Eaton atoned for his earlier error with a powerful header into the roof of the net after 35 minutes.

Shortly after half-time Alcock’s bad luck continued. The winger did brilliantly to round Rams goalkeeper Steve Cherry before firing a shot from a tight angle that rolled along the goal-line and hit the inside of the post before being cleared by Steve Powell.

Despite their show of talent and bravery, Telford were punished by two more Davison goals, who completed his hat-trick with a hugely controversial third goal that appeared to be well offside.

Malcolm Bailey added a second for Telford two minutes later to set up a feisty ending that saw Alcock, who may never have had a more frustrating evening in his life, receive a clear push in the back in the penalty area that went unpunished by referee Neil Midgley.

Speaking explosively after the game, Storton said: “The referee cheated us.

“We didn’t deserve to get so many players booked and we should have had a penalty in the last minute.

“I know it sounds like sour grapes, but that is not the case. My team are just sick at losing the game like this.”

And thus, the overriding emotion for the Telford faithful there that evening will likely be one of immense frustration, and a feeling of ‘what might have been’.

They would go on to reach the fifth round a year later, losing to FA Cup holders and soon-to-be First Division champions Everton.

But for the football club, it was their first time announcing themselves on the big stage in the most historic cup competition in world football.