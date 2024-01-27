Fraser Kerr unveils two main factors in choosing Telford

The defender, who turns 31 in February, spent last season playing for National League side York City, having turned out for Motherwell, Hartlepool, Torquay and Chesterfield during an impressive career.

And despite their relegation to the seventh tier, Telford and their manager Kevin Wilkin were able to convince the Scot to make the move to New Bucks Head.

“I knew of Telford’s interest very early on; the manager had spoken to me, and I was extremely interested,” Kerr said. “It took a lot longer to sign, having been in full-time football for so long, there were a lot of outside factors that I needed to get together before I could commit to going part-time.”

He added: “To be honest, I wanted to be a part of building something at the club, we shouldn’t be at this level and the opportunity to help bring the club back up was alluring to me.

“Having spoken to the manager briefly before I signed, that’s what ultimately made my mind up, hearing the ambition he has for the club and explaining what he wants to do.”

Kerr also revealed there was another person who played a part in making the decision to move to Telford:

“The location was a factor as well because my wife and I live in Birmingham and have done for the past five or six years, which was to do with her job,” he said. “Being based out of Birmingham for five or six years I’ve had to live away a few nights a week and I’m at an age now where I’d like to actually be at home with my wife.”