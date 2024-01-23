Fraser Kerr hails teen ace Steffan Jones after England honour

Jones captained the England Colleges team at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament in Italy last year, and joined the club in July after impressing Kevin Wilkin during a trial period.

And despite only featuring half a dozen times for Telford this season club-captain Kerr has high hopes for the youngster, both this season and beyond.

“Steff, who I think has a lot of potential and is good enough to be playing at this level now, has a great attitude for an 18-year-old and has a lot going for him,” Kerr said. “I think he’ll play at a higher level than this, and obviously that comes with experience, but he’s got a great work ethic and I think that’s half the battle.”

He added: “It’s not showing that he’s annoyed, even though he will be, but I have spoken to him and shared my experiences of when I was his age trying to get first team football.

“It is a bit of a waiting game, especially as a centre back which I’d say probably along with goalkeeper is a position that it’s hard to get chances in.

“They’re the most set-in-stone positions that you don’t want to chop and change if you don’t want to, so for a young player it is hard sometimes to get minutes. Injuries, suspensions, losses of form, there will be chances for him to get minutes and if he keeps doing what he’s doing he’ll do that.”

Kerr was also keen to heap praise on Orrin Pendley and Sam Whittall, the two other senior centre-backs at the club .

“I think Orrin’s played every minute he could have this season; he’s chipped in with a few goals and been brilliant,” he said. “And Sam’s come in halfway through and had a massive influence on the team and helped the upturn in form alongside Reece Styche; I think they’ve added a bit of experience and steel which has really helped.”