AFC Telford United sign midfielder Nuneaton's Kyle Storer

Storer, 36, was player-manager at The Boro before their untimely demise and brings a wealth of EFL and non-league experience to the Bucks squad.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin worked with Storer at Nuneaton between 2008 and 2011 and expressed his delight at securing the reunion.

“I think he’s got a lot to offer,” Wilkin said. “He’s never been someone blessed with pace, he’d be the first to admit that, but his understanding of how to win games and that bit of experience, knowledge and knowhow will be good ingredients to put in the mix for us.”

He added: “He wants to win games and hopefully that experience will rub off on some of the younger lads to further their development.”

Storer’s arrival also brings the potential for Wilkin to add his coaching qualities to his support staff, which includes former Nuneaton teammate Mark Noon.

The Bucks boss was quick to confirm that his arrival is strictly as a player to begin with though.

“As it stands at the moment my primary reason for bringing him in is to play,” Wilkin said. “If something was to develop further down the line you’d never rule things out, but at the moment I want him to focus all his energy on playing.”

He added: “I can look after the other stuff, and then if something unfolds further down the line so be it.”