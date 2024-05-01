Favourites meet in crunch semi-final

Second-placed AFC Telford United face a Mickleover side who would have finished comfortably in third, had they not been hit with a 12-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

That penalty dropped Sports to fifth and the two promotion favourites will meet at New Bucks Head – a scenario that Wilkin described as ‘unfair’ – while Leamington play Redditch United in the other semi-final.

“I don’t think it has benefited the competition when you look at how far ahead ourselves and Mickleover would have finished ahead in a regular season without the points deduction,” the Bucks boss said. “It kind of seems a little bit quirky and a little bit unfair to have what is essentially second against third – part of me feels that isn’t quite right.

“I’m sure if you asked Leamington and Redditch, they’d probably admit that they’ve benefited out of the situation.”

A strong end to the season ensured the Bucks confirmed second place regardless of Mickleover’s deduction, finishing what would have been a point ahead of the Derbyshire side – and just three points behind league champions Needham Market. Wilkin said: “It is what it is, and as we always have done we’ll get on with the situation that’s been thrown at us. You look at the finishing table, and the points that we lost from our games against Nuneaton (whose record was expunged earlier this season), and that hasn’t been kind to us either.

“There have been lots of hurdles to get over to even finish second, but that’s where we are, and we just need to take our best game into Wednesday and do what we’ve been doing for a long period of time.

“If you were to go to the bookies they’d probably have Mickleover and us as the first and second favourites you would imagine, so if that’s an indication it is probably unfair that we now face each other in the semi-final.”

Their second-placed finish means Telford will host tonight’s semi-final, as well as the final on Monday afternoon should they triumph against Mickleover.

The Bucks have won seven consecutive home games, scoring 21 goals in the process. And with a bumper crowd expected at New Bucks Head, Wilkin is desperate for supporters to press home the advantage and be as vocal as possible.

“Our lads have generally performed fairly well, especially lately, in front of a home crowd,” Wilkin said. “We’ve been very consistent there and we want to carry on that consistency.”

He added: “There have been plenty of times where we’ve needed the crowd to get behind us and they’ve never disappointed. They’ve lifted us at crucial stages of the season, and the lads appreciate it. When you’re playing in front of supporters that are so passionate it does give you that extra little bit, and it’s important that we find that on Wednesday.”