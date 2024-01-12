Matty Stenson returns to AFC Telford United from Nuneaton

The former Bucks loanee, now 29, is back in Shropshire after agreeing a move from league rivals Nuneaton Borough, where he has been in fine form.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin said: “Matt is on 13 or 14 goals for the season with Nuneaton, and we’re hoping he’ll come here and continue that vein of scoring.

“Hopefully, we can develop his game, but we certainly need more orthodox strikers to complement what we’ve already got and add something to the good work that’s being done across the front line.

“We need to score more goals, and we hope bringing Matty in will help address that situation.

“I’ve tried to sign Matty in previous years and seasons and haven’t been fortunate enough to do so, but at 29 years old he still has some real good days ahead of him”

Stenson spent time on loan at the New Bucks Head from Solihull Moors in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

Nuneaton agreed to waive the seven-day notice period to allow Telford to talk to Stenson and sign him in time to face Leiston in the Southern Central Premier today.

A Telford statement read: “There was considerable interest in Matty from clubs at steps two and three, but after discussion and negotiations with Kevin Wilkin, he put pen to paper on a deal for the rest of the season.”

Stenson began his career in Coventry City’s youth system, but a persistent hip injury required career-saving surgery, following which he resumed his career with Hinckley United.

Goal-filled spells at Barwell and Leamington followed, leading to a move into full-time football with Solihull Moors.

From there he joined the Bucks for the 2019/20 season – which would be cut short by the Covid pandemic – scoring on his debut in a 4-1 win over Guiseley.

Spells have followed with FC Halifax Town, Tamworth, Kidderminster Harriers and, most recently, Nuneaton – missing out on promotion after losing the play-off final to Rushall Olympic last season.

And when off-field issues began to impact the club, the Bucks stepped in to bring Stenson back to Shropshire.