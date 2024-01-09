AFC Telford United calling for help from volunteers

The Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central side are looking for people to ensure the smooth running of matchdays.

The Bucks are currently riding high in their first season back in the seventh tier, with an unbeaten run in the league stretching back to September seeing them in the play-off places.

And football operations manager Toby Gray has urged fans new and old to lend a hand at the heart of their community.

“At a club like Telford, in the league we are in, it is important to have volunteers as we can’t afford to pay staff all the time,” he said. “We want to get the fans and community involved as much as possible, and that comes through volunteering.

“We have a wide range of volunteers from stewards to our kit man and without these volunteers, matchdays wouldn’t be able to go ahead because they are doing so much for us.

“Stewards are essential to get a game on, we have to have a certain number of stewards for a certain number of fans so if we don’t have enough stewards we wouldn’t be able to play games.

“We are looking for people who are committed, approachable and who really just want to help out and get involved.”

n Find volunteering opportunities at your local club by visiting https://pitchinginvolunteers.co.uk/