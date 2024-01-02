AFC Telford United fail to break down Bromsgrove in stalemate

The Bucks had to suffer an afternoon of frustration, where they largely dominated possession and territory but too often made the wrong choices in the final third of the field.

Kevin Wilkin kept his side unchanged from the team that won impressively at Halesowen Town on Boxing Day, hoping they would prove too much for the visitors, who went into the game in 17th position.

The tone was set in the first half, with Sporting threatening only sporadically through the lively Conor Tee, but preferring to keep things tight. Remi Walker fired a dangerous free-kick narrowly over Oliver Taylor’s crossbar, but that was as close as the Bucks went, despite applying some sustained pressure in the final stages of the half.

They soon dropped back into the same pattern in the second half, although Sporting showed a bit more enterprise in the opening few minutes. The Bucks had introduced Byron Moore at half-time, in place of the injured Jared Hodgkiss.

Tee brought a good low save from Brandon Hall on the hour-mark when his driving run with the ball had the Bucks backing off, their best effort of the match.

The Bucks dominated the final half an hour, and Ellis Brown brought a good low stop from the overworked Taylor, pushing his shot around his right post.

Wilkin’s side eventually fell into the trap of trying to beat Taylor from distance, with Montel Gibson and Reece Styche working hard but failing to carve out the one clear chance that could have made the difference.

Moore went close in the dying stages and Walker caressed Jordan Piggott’s deflected shot into Taylor’s arms as the visitors dug in for a point.