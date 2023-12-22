Telford v Barwell - Match preview

The Bucks faithful have had a year full of ups and downs, with last season’s relegation being followed by a rough start to the Southern Central Premier season.

But a run of 10 games unbeaten has brought the feel-good factor back to Telford, and boss Wilkin is desperate to pay the supporters back for their loyalty.

“They’ve supported the club during the difficult periods, and obviously with the relegation last season which nobody wanted, the club has been in a difficult place over the last couple of years,” he admitted. “But hopefully things are starting to move forward, there will be bumps in the road of course, but the important thing is we are moving forward.”

Wilkin added: “We want to be bringing players here that have an association and love for the club that’s shown on the field to build that bond with the supporters.”