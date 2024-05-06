Inside sprawling farmhouse with indoor pool after price is slashed to just £1.5 million

Home Farm, located near Claverley, has been described as 'a property that simply has it all'.

Dating back to the 1850s, the property has undergone extensive renovation over the past five years, and was first brought to the market last year with a guide price of £1,800,000.

But vendors Berriman Eaton from Bridgnorth have returned the property to market with a reduced price of just £1,500,000.

Home Farm in Claverley has returned to the market at just £1.5million

The estate agents describe Home Farm as: "Beautifully quiet and private with views in this countryside location near Claverley, a fine period home with an indoor heated swimming pool, around 5.6 acres, separate living accommodation, extensive garaging and future proofed self sustainable energy benefits with a current healthy income."