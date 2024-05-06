AFC Telford United v Leamington: Bucks faithful can carry us to promotion says Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks host Leamington in this afternoon’s Southern Central Premier play-off final, with both sides fighting for an immediate return to National League North.

And with a sell-out crowd expected at New Bucks Head, Telford boss Kevin Wilkin is confident his side can rise to the occasion.

“Ellis (Myles) is the only one I’ve been in this position with before, so I’m still understanding where people are at with games like this,” he explained. “To a man I thought every player embraced the night, the crowd and the occasion on Wednesday.”

The Bucks boss added: “It felt like there was a real unity between the crowd and the team, and when we needed the crowd in a small moment or a large moment it felt like they were there behind us. That is really important to us and the buzz that the players got off the crowd really carried us through the game.”

The crowd for the semi-final exceeded 3,000 supporters, the highest figure since they won National League North against Gainsborough Trinity back in 2014.

And with more than 4,000 expected this afternoon, Wilkin is confident his players will thrive on the atmosphere.

“There was a different kind of energy about us on Wednesday, and hopefully that ramps up again on Monday,” he said. “When we came out for the warm-up we could feel it then; the noise and the reception our crowd gave the players and staff was just sensational.”

Wilkin added: “We want big moments, and we’re understanding how to thrive in these situations.

“The message is simple really, just bring more of the same.”

The Bucks boss made some big calls prior to the semi-final, none more so than the decision to leave captain Fraser Kerr out of the starting XI.

And while the majority of the squad arrive at the final in good shape, one team selection decision has been taken out of the Telford manager’s hands.

“Byron (Moore) will be struggling, and he is a loss to us there’s no doubt about that,” Wilkin revealed. “He provides quality wherever you put him, and it will probably come too soon for him, but we will of course give him to the last moment.”

When asked whether he had a team to start the game in mind, Wilkin said: “We’ve had discussions, but I don’t tend to pick my side much sooner than a few hours before kick-off.

“I want to understand everything that’s going on and understand where people are at.”

He added: “I leave the door open so that if I need to change things later on I can do.

“We haven’t nailed anything down yet, but we know a side we can put out there to go and do a job.

“When you look at how well everyone acquitted themselves in the game on Wednesday, providing they’re all still fit and able, we’ll make our decisions off the back of that.”