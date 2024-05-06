Jordan Piggott dreams of ultimate prize

The fan-favourite midfielder is the longest-serving member of the Bucks’ squad, and one of three current players who experienced the pain of relegation last season.

But after ‘the most enjoyable season of his life’, the newly-nicknamed ‘Mr Telford’ is desperate for the story to have a happy ending.

“I know how good this club can be,” Piggott explained. “We sat down at the beginning of the season, and everyone knew that Telford is a massive club that should be in the National League.

“The new players who joined in the summer knew that as well, and there’s one more game to go and make it happen.”

Piggott continued: “It’s been the most enjoyable season of my career by far. Getting the wins, going on that unbelievable run after Stourbridge away, and just bringing that good feeling back around the place has been brilliant. Hopefully we can get a win on Monday which will just top it all off.”

Telford head into the final this afternoon on a high, with the mood around the New Bucks Head the best it has been for many years.

And Piggott, who experienced some of the darker days in his first 18 months at the club, is keen to keep that feeling going.

“It’s unbelievable. I always say to people that you can’t comprehend the difference between this year and last is year. This would never ever have happened last season,” he said. “Players wouldn’t even go into the bar after the game or thank the fans after games. This year every single player goes over.”

Piggott added: “I’m always the last one into the changing room to be honest because I get stuck down the sideline with the supporters.

“The culture in this group is probably what Telford fans have been wanting for ages, especially after last year’s disappointment, so it’s great to see them involved with it.”

And with a sell-out crowd confirmed, Piggott could not hide his excitement, or confidence, ahead of the final.

“At home now we feel like we can beat anyone,” he said. “The support is massive, and we all said after the Mickleover game how we wish it could be like that every week.”

‘Mr Telford’ finished: “Knowing what that atmosphere would do to our group week in week out, the non-stop singing throughout the game, you’ve always got a chance in front of a crowd like that. Having the crowd behind us shows in the run that we’ve been on at home, and it’s become a bit of a fortress.

“It’s massive, and that’s what the club can bring. It’ll be the same on Monday if not more, and they are the kind of games you want to be involved in.”