AFC Telford United taking confidence from recent win over Leamington

The Bucks dominated proceedings from start to finish against the Brakes, who could count themselves lucky to return to Warwickshire without a greater margin of defeat.

And while the Telford midfielder acknowledged the undoubted strengths their opponents have, he is hoping the psychological edge will be with the host’s this afternoon.

“If I remember the game right we had a few chances that we should have taken to put the game to bed, and I can’t remember them troubling us much,” Piggott recalled. “We played well that day and I’m sure they know what we’re capable of.”

He added: “Form goes out of the window in a play-off final though and they’ll be well up for it.”

Led by long-serving boss Paul Holleran, the Brakes have employed an effective strategy of direct football this season on their way to securing a fourth-place finish.

And Piggott insisted that the Bucks are well aware of their threats, saying: “They’re a physical side. There won’t be much football played from them, they’re mainly direct, and they’ve got big lads who can threaten us off set-pieces. It’ll be a different test to Mickleover for sure, but one that we’ll stand up to.”

In the meeting at New Bucks Head in June, Piggott came close to scoring the goal of his career with an audacious bicycle kick.

And the charismatic midfielder is hoping to go one better this afternoon.

“I don’t know what got into me then,” Piggott joked. “I’ve seen it back, and if it went to the other side of the keeper he’s got no chance to be honest. It’s things like that that you try when your confidence is high.”

He added: “I’ve not scored for a while which I’m a bit disappointed with, but the team has been winning so I’m not really fussed.

“If I do score I think my emotions might get the best of me, the fans will get to me and I’ll have to kiss the badge.”