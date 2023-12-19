Nuneaton draw was case of two points dropped says Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks dominated much of the game and had the perfect opportunity to take the lead late on when Montel Gibson won a penalty which he went on to fire over the crossbar.

The Bucks manager was philosophical about the result after the game, with his side’s defensive work a clear positive.

“Keeping a clean sheet was another plus,” he said.

“It keeps going this little run that we’ve had going.”

Wilkin continued: “I think when you can sense in the dressing room, given the amount of possession and how we’ve managed the ball, that there’s a bit of disappointment in there, that it’s two points dropped rather than one gained, but if that’s a measure of where we are then it’s not a bad place to be.”

The 0-0 draw makes it 10 games unbeaten for Wilkin’s side and moves them within three points of the play-off places with as many as three games in hand on the sides above them.

Fraser Kerr made his first start for the Bucks after returning from injury and played the full 90 minutes, while Ricardo Dinanga missed out with a knock.