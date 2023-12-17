Bucks miss golden opportunity

The Bucks had a golden opportunity to win the game late on, but Montel Gibson’s missed penalty arguably cost the Bucks two additional points.

“I’m pleased with the application of the lads,” said Wilkin. “They’ve all worked really, really hard. The application was excellent; but we were just lacking quality in certain moments, where we’ve got to do a little bit more, but that’s where we find ourselves.”

Gibson failed to convert from the spot in the 77th minute after being fouled to earn the opportunity but blasted the ball over Dan Jezeph’s crossbar to spurn the game’s clearest chance.

Wilkin had words of consolation for his striker: “He’ll be beating himself up about it, but outside of that moment, he’s had a terrific game for us and led the line really well.

“When you miss a moment like that you are going to beat yourself up, but looking at the bigger picture I thought he was excellent for us.

“Those moments happen, but we’ll get over it and move on to next Saturday.”