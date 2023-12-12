Bucks fixture in Sunday switch

The Bucks announced last night that the fixture has been switched to Sunday at 3pm – and will now take place at Barwell FC’s UK Flooring Direct Stadium, between Nuneaton and Leicester.

The relocation is due to an ongoing dispute between opponents Borough and the landlords of their Liberty Way stadium.

It means that Borough have been homeless for the last two months.

Bucks said in a statement on their website last night: “The change of date and venue is as a result of Nuneaton’s unresolved situation over the use of Liberty Way.

“We hope as many Bucks fans as possible who were planning to attend are still able to do so, and look forward to seeing you there to support Kevin (Wilkin)and the team.”

Admissions prices for the fixture are yet to be confirmed.