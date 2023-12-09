Jordan Piggott: Bucks captaincy hasn’t changed me

The Bucks’ longest-serving player was handed the captaincy when Fraser Kerr picked up an ankle injury against Stratford Town, and the Bucks have not lost a game since.

Despite being just 24 years old, Piggott is one of the senior figures in the dressing room and is proud to have been trusted with the captaincy by Kevin Wilkin.

“I could play without the armband, and I’d still be the same, it doesn’t change my game, but it is nice to get that recognition from the manager,” Piggott said. “It’s a nice show of respect from the manager and my teammates, and to captain a club like Telford is massive, of course it is.”

He added: “There are other lads that could take the armband but as long as we keep going, everyone keeps talking and being leaders that’s all that matters. It doesn’t really make a difference to me, it’s a bit of authority but I think everyone has a good voice on the pitch.”

And Wilkin himself admitted there were other options that he considered, before finally settling on Piggott as his commander in chief.

“I’d like to think as a group we can have these discussions together and reach a point where we’re happy with whoever is captain,” the Bucks boss said. “Jordan may have the armband at the moment, but I’d like to think there are plenty of others who are contributing to the group in a big way.”

He added: “There are several others there that could’ve taken the armband and that’s where we want to be.

“We need to find ourselves at a point where there are 11 players on the field and any one of them could take the armband, such is the level of consistency and respect within the group.”