Telford boss Kevin Wilkin calling on fans from region to back Bucks

The Bucks, who currently sit fourth in the Southern Central Premier, host third-placed Hitchin Town at the New Bucks Head tomorrow in a huge game for both sides. And with no Premier League action and several EFL games postponed due to the international break, Wilkin is keen for as many fans as possible to come and be Telford’s 12th man.

“It’s a great fixture for everyone to look forward to,” he said. “We’ll be well supported on the day as we always are at home and it’s important that we continue to deliver the results that will attract people to come and watch.”

The Bucks boss added: “The lads are in good spirits and enjoying their football, which is something we want to continue to build on.”

Wilkin’s side are in good form, with five wins from their last six games, despite facing an injury and suspension crisis last weekend.

They have won three home games in a row, and the manager has voiced his desperation to keep that run going in front of the Bucks’ supporters this weekend.

“We’re lucky to have the supporters that we do, and they’ve been there throughout the season for us,” Wilkin explained. “I can’t thank them enough, just please keep singing for us and getting behind the lads. Everybody in the squad appreciates the people that come along to watch us, and it does make a real difference.”