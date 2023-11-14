Kevin Wilkin is backing striker to find the net

Gibson is the Bucks’ top scorer this season with seven goals, but has not found the net since September 26. Despite the dry spell, his manager is confident the 25-year-old will find the net in the near future, and is still very pleased with his overall contributions.

“You’d worry if you weren’t getting chances and moments and opportunities and with Montel, there’s a lot of good work,” Wilkin said. “He’s effective inside and outside the box and he’s maybe trying a little bit hard now to go and get a goal.”

Wilkin continued: “He always wants to score; he had a great start to the season and you expect when he’s in the moments like he found himself today to score.

“We’ll perhaps chat and maybe do some work with him, just to try and help him get through this little period that he’s in, but he’s still effective when he’s on the field, whether he’s scoring or not.”