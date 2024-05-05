Mum reported to child services after she is spotted on quad bike with kids
A woman from Telford has been reported to child services after police spotted her riding a quad bike with her children on board.
The woman was seen by officers from Woodside & Madeley SNT who saw her riding along the footpath in Woodside, as part of a clampdown on off road bikes being carried out by the force.
The mother was issued a section 59 warning and a referral was made to children's services, police said on Saturday.
Operation Spree, which is West Mercia Police's clampdown on individuals using off road bikes illegally, also saw a male reported for riding with no insurance, no MOT and failing to wear protective headgear in Horsehay.
“These fines will cost the male in the region of £450,” said Dawley & Malinslee SNT.