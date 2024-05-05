Shropshire Star
Close

Mum reported to child services after she is spotted on quad bike with kids

A woman from Telford has been reported to child services after police spotted her riding a quad bike with her children on board.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The woman was seen by officers from Woodside & Madeley SNT who saw her riding along the footpath in Woodside, as part of a clampdown on off road bikes being carried out by the force.

The mother was issued a section 59 warning and a referral was made to children's services, police said on Saturday.

Operation Spree, which is West Mercia Police's clampdown on individuals using off road bikes illegally, also saw a male reported for riding with no insurance, no MOT and failing to wear protective headgear in Horsehay.

“These fines will cost the male in the region of £450,” said Dawley & Malinslee SNT.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular