Telford form not slowed by injury
A narrow 1-0 victory at Berkhamsted lifted AFC Telford United to fourth in the Southern Central Premier, as manager Kevin Wilkin’s ‘shadow’ players stepped into the light to help maintain the Bucks’ good form.
Injuries and suspensions affecting five of those players regarded as Wilkin’s first choices meant the manager had to make four changes to a team previously unchanged in four outings.
“I’m delighted that we managed to get through and secure the three points”, said Wilkin. “It’s a big three points for everybody considering the circumstances and the amount of good players that we’re missing today. I think everyone’s gone out there and applied themselves in a good way.”
It was one of those who stepped in, defender Jared Hodgkiss, who secured the win with a 75th-minute goal to reward the Bucks for a much more positive second-half display.