Boss Kevin Wilkin desperate for AFC Telford United injury cover

The Bucks’ squad face a crisis ahead of this weekend’s game at Berkhamsted, with four first teamers out injured and another two suspended.

And this week talks have taken place between the manager and the board to determine whether or not additions can be made to the squad.

“There are perhaps more challenges than might meet the eye,” Wilkin admitted. “We want to bring players in to help out, but we’ll have to see whether the budget allows us to and I’ll find that out this week.”

He added: “We’ll be very depleted on Saturday unless I can find people to come in.”

The Telford boss will be without defensive pair Orrin Pendley and Ellis Myles due to suspension, while Fraser Kerr, Twariq Yusuf, Byron Moore and Reece Styche are all expected to miss out with injury.

Kerr and Yusuf are long term absentees, but Moore (hamstring) and Styche (concussion) were both forced off against Long Eaton.

Meanwhile, Wilkin believes the backbone of Telford’s recent success has been the good form of goalkeeper Brandon Hall. The Bucks kept their second clean sheet in four games against Long Eaton last weekend and have only shipped three league goals since October.

Hall appears to have formed a real understanding with the defenders in front of him, and Wilkin is delighted with the solidity that has provided his team with.

“Brandon has been great for us,” he said. “He’s one of the players that has managed to find that consistent level week in week out and that’s what we need.”

Wilkin added: “We’re obviously fortunate to have him.”

The Bucks will be looking to their experienced players to guide them through a tough run of fixtures in the next month, a role Hall is well suited to according to his manager.

“All the lads are looking to set good examples and good standards, and Brandon does all of that along with some other players,” added Wilkin. “We don’t want Brandon to have much to do in games but it’s good to know there’s a goalkeeper of his experience and quality there just in case. Against Kettering he didn’t have a lot to do but when he had to he made some fantastic saves, and we went on to win the game.”