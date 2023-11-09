Telford striker Reece Styche a long-term admirer of boss Kevin Wilkin

The 34-year-old striker joined the club at the beginning of October after falling out of favour at Matlock Town, and his arrival has coincided with a sharp upturn in form for Wilkin’s side in the Southern Central Premier.

The Gibraltar international revealed he has settled into life well at New Bucks Head, working under a manager he has admired for the best part of a decade.

“When he was at Wrexham we had conversations about me going there from Forest Green but for one reason or another it didn’t come off,” Styche revealed. “He’s someone I’ve always admired from afar having looked at the teams he’s been at and the success they’ve had.”

He continued: “I suppose I was quite intrigued about what he would be like to play for.”

Styche’s international, EFL and non-league experience was something the Bucks boss was keen to add to his side after a difficult start to the season.

He has made an immediate impact, grabbing four goals in his first five games as Telford have rocketed up the league into fifth place.

And the 34-year-old believes that Wilkin is the perfect man to lead the Bucks towards promotion this season.

“I’m massive on trust and integrity and he’s got that in abundance if you do the work for him,” Styche said. “I just want us to keep winning games, I really do. For myself, for the lads and Kev and obviously the fans we want to keep this run going.”

Telford have named the same starting XI for the last four games, with Styche leading the line alongside Montel Gibson.

And the striker admitted that Wilkin’s consistency of selection was a big reason for him coming to New Bucks Head.

“His squads never used to change much, especially at Brackley, he maybe signed one or two extras to give them a boost,” Styche said. “To me that shows he has a loyalty to the lads that do well for him and that’s a big thing for me.

“The gaffer maybe believed some people weren’t giving him what he needed and that’s why he made the change and brought new players in.”